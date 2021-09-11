Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $36,989,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.