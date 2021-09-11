Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $582,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,202,000 after purchasing an additional 167,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $13,246,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

