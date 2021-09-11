Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $710,000 Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRG. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 124.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

