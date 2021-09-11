Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ALEX stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

