Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,310 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

