Mithril (MITH) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $54.89 million and approximately $26.44 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.02 or 0.00464451 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

