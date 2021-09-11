MintMe.com Coin Price Down 21.8% This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $507,175.00 and $1,704.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,537.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.01 or 0.07259949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.75 or 0.00403513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.09 or 0.01412222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00126503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.80 or 0.00561728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.74 or 0.00511101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.46 or 0.00341394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006704 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

