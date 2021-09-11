Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bankshares

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

CVE MAI opened at C$0.60 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 17.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$265.16 million and a P/E ratio of -85.71.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Minera Alamos will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren Koningen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,338,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,549,603.40. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,420.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

