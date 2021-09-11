Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Critical Comparison

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CareCloud has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mimecast has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CareCloud and Mimecast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud $105.12 million 1.20 -$8.81 million ($1.79) -4.89 Mimecast $501.40 million 8.93 $29.75 million $0.49 139.04

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than CareCloud. CareCloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mimecast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of CareCloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CareCloud and Mimecast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mimecast 0 5 8 0 2.62

CareCloud presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.28%. Mimecast has a consensus price target of $64.92, indicating a potential downside of 4.72%. Given CareCloud’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Mimecast.

Profitability

This table compares CareCloud and Mimecast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud -2.91% -3.67% -2.67% Mimecast 6.94% 10.84% 4.21%

Summary

Mimecast beats CareCloud on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements. The company was founded by Peter Cyril Bauer and Neil Hamilton Murray in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

