MimbleWimbleCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $158,135.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00007400 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.10 million and approximately $158,135.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,773,158 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

