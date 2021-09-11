MiL.k (MLK) Price Down 8.6% This Week

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. MiL.k has a market cap of $91.11 million and approximately $34.07 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00064590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00127422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00183635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,167.98 or 0.99947760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.51 or 0.07077669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.73 or 0.00849115 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

