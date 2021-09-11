Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.12.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

