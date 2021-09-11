Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.51. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $24,466,000. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 527,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,270 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 106.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 255,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 135.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 246,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

