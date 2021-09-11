Michael Lisman Purchases 850 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TDG opened at $599.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.34.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.93.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

