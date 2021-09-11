MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.