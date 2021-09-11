Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 212,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,430. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

