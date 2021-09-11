Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

MEOH stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $49.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

