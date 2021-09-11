Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

