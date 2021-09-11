MEET.ONE Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $8,897.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 71.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00130314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183778 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,635.10 or 1.00186822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.83 or 0.07108288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.71 or 0.00873121 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.