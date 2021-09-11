Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 120.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 254,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA opened at $147.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.37. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.33 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,576 shares of company stock valued at $46,993,176 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

