Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $166.37 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

