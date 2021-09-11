Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 8,466.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brady by 167.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 85,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Brady by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Brady by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.