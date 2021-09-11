Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 145.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 46.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.