Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 647 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

