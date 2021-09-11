Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $131,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.14. 4,278,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

