Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Trading Down 8.8%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 5,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.