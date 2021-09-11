Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 51 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.48. 1,955,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.05 and its 200 day moving average is $364.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

