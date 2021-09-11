Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $10.63 Million Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 36,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $98,000. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 242,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,294. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

