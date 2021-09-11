Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,987,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 8.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $197,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 25.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 314.5% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. 2,186,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,141. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.