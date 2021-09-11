Matthews International Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304,500 shares during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech makes up about 2.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 1.90% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $58,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 1,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,899,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 93,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,919. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

