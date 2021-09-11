Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $16.91. 36,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,853,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

