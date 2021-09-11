Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Reaches $11.71 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $11.71 million and $430,065.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.52 or 0.00388393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

