MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.46 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $484.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,360 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after buying an additional 217,600 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth $4,215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

