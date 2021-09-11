Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

MRTN opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after buying an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

