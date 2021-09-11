Marta Thoma Hall Sells 3,235 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $21,189.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marta Thoma Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $54,733.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,392,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

