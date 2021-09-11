Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $164.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.54 million and the highest is $164.30 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $149.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $647.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 254,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 65.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 184,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $162.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.