Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post sales of $113.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the lowest is $111.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $94.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $455.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $456.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $499.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $514.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.40. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

