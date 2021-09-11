Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $642.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

MMP opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

