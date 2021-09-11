Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $642.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.68 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

MMP opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.