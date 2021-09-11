Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $141.79 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.26.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

