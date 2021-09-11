Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 9,338 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 140.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 142,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

ENS opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $93.05. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

