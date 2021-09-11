Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.