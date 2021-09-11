Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $212.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $228.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

