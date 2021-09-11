Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $141.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.26. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

