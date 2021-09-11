Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $117.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $156.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.50.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.