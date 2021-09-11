Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 143.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 723,416 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 40.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 95.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 61.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 900,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,330,000 after purchasing an additional 341,623 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE stock opened at $219.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.56.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RACE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

