Macy’s (NYSE:M) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s stock opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Macy’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Macy’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.