M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WINK stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.87 million and a PE ratio of 23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.53. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.78).

Get M Winkworth alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.