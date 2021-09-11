Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider Vanessa Guthrie Buys 4,000 Shares

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) insider Vanessa Guthrie acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.80 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of A$27,196.00 ($19,425.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.
Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile
