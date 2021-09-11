Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Lowered to C$13.25 at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LUG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Lundin Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.84.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

