Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.50. 4,633,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,270. The company has a market cap of $229.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

